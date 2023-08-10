Canada's Shift to Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities for Job Creation and Revenue Generation

Recently, Canada’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has gained momentum. With Canada’s plans for 100 per cent of all new vehicle sales to be fully electric by 2035, and concerns about climate change and sustainability mounting, the production and adoption of EVs present an exciting opportunity for the country. Over the past 20 years, Canada’s global auto-assembly ranking has steadily fallen along with vehicle assembly and parts manufacturing employment.
The new global EV market can create countless new and attractive jobs and generate valuable revenue for Canada. Successful transition to EV requires innovative and advanced mining and processing technologies for sustainable development of minerals for battery and powertrain components to create a dependable and sustainable supply chain. The environmental and socioeconomic impacts of the manufacturing of EV components as well as industrial practices must be closely evaluated to ensure a secure and sustainable local supply chain
Canada Headlines
