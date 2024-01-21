Canada's record-level immigration rates blamed for housing crisis

With rising rents and house prices making it increasingly harder to find a place to live, some are pointing the finger at Canada's record-level immigration rates. Both the Liberals and Conservatives agree that immigration is contributing to the housing crisis, but experts and economists say that targeting immigration broadly won't bring the cost of housing down. Immigration is not the only thing putting a strain on the housing market.

High interest rates, increasing building costs and red tape at the municipal level that can slow down or halt home construction are all part of the picture. But to tackle the pressure being created by immigration, some are now openly discussing forging a public policy link between how many people Canada takes in each year and the state of the country's housing stock. "It's very simple math.





