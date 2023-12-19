Canada's Population Growth Reaches Record High in Third Quarter

Canada's population grew by more than 430,000 during the third quarter, marking the fastest pace of population growth in any quarter since 1957. The country's total population growth over the first nine months of the year has already surpassed the total growth in any other full year, including the record set in 2022. The record-high population growth has been fuelled by international migration, with an increase in non-permanent residents making up most of this increase.

The report shows the number of non-permanent residents increased by about 313,000 over the three-month period. The federal agency says the increase in non-permanent residents was driven by work and study permit holders, and to a lesser extent, refugee claimants





CTVNationalNews » / 🏆 82. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Right-wing U.S. media covered fiction as fact: A non-existent terrorist attack from Canada at Rainbow BridgeFor a few hours Wednesday afternoon, Canada appeared to be staring down the barrel of an unwelcome and potentially painful international crisis. Some U.S. media began describing it as a terrorist explosion, caused by a vehicle entering from Canada. There was no attack from Canada; the incident occurred entirely on U.S. soil; in fact, authorities don't believe it was a terrorist attack at all. That didn't stop a candidate for president of the United States from appearing on Fox News to promote an aspect of his platform: Building a border wall with Canada

Source: natnewswatch - 🏆 58. / 59 Read more »

Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachersCanadians whose parents are property owners were twice as likely in 2021 to own a home than those whose parents are not, according to a new report by Statistics Canada. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop at the Vancouver Canucks game on Monday night, as part of the lead up to the 2025 Invictus Games. Tom Mulcair: As Trudeau's front line struggles to move the puck up the ice, Freeland's fiscal update is a penalty shot. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front line appears unable to move the puck up the ice, trapped by a disciplined Conservative team with its eyes on the prize, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca. A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend. A charge has been stayed against a Manitoba RCMP officer in connection to a 2019 arrest at Winnipeg's airport.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Canopy Growth's stock falls 25% on stock consolidationCanopy Growth, a top player in Canada's cannabis sector, experienced a 25% drop in its stock due to a one-for-10 stock consolidation. The company aims to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules. The decline in pot stocks since the legalization of cannabis in Canada, along with the popularity of discount pot and government excise taxes, have affected Canopy's margins. The consolidation is set to take effect on December 15, with post-consolidation shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq on December 20.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Thailand Economic Growth Slows Last Quarter, Boosts Stimulus CaseThailand's economic growth slowed in the last quarter, raising concerns about the country's economic outlook. The country's GDP grew by 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a growth rate of 3.7% in the previous quarter. This slowdown has prompted calls for further stimulus measures to boost the economy.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Man Leaves Town Millions, Hindu Temple in Hawaii, Toy Companies Target Older Adults, Ceasefire Agreement Confirmed, Canada's Economic Update, KISS Cancels Show, Food Prices in CanadaA man in New Hampshire dies leaving his town millions. A Hindu temple is found on Hawaii's Kauai Island. Toy companies are focusing on older adults. A ceasefire agreement is confirmed between Hamas and Israel. Canada's Finance Minister announces affordability measures. KISS cancels their Ottawa show due to illness. Food prices in Canada remain elevated but have slower growth.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

King Charles welcomes South Korea's president with state banquet, mingles with K-pop band BlackpinkPolice: Kentucky bank shooter wrote in journal about ease of buying assault weapon before killings. North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful. Qatar has confirmed an agreement for a ceasefire and swap between Israel and Hamas, saying the start time will be announced in the next 24 hours and that it will last for four days. Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement. The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead. While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »