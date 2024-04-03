Canada's Most Destructive Wildfire Season Led by Lightning-Caused Fires

Last year was Canada’s most destructive wildfire season ever, with a confluence of drought, extreme fire weather and dry forest fuels combining to burn about 150,000 square kilometres of land — an area roughly half the size of Italy. But while more than 40 per cent of the 6,700 wildfires started in Canada in 2023 were ignited by people, carelessness and arson were far from the leading cause of forest destruction, according to a study carried out by 17 federal and university research scientists.

While accounting for 59 per cent of ignitions, lightning-caused wildfires led to about 90 per cent of the area burned across the country last year, the study found. “Everything was kind of off the charts,” said Mike Flannigan, one of the study's co-authors and a wildfire researcher from Thomson Rivers University. “That’s four to five per cent of forest burne

