Canada's Military Ombudsman Urges Government to Address Homelessness Crisis Among Military Personnel

Canada’s military ombudsman, Gregory Lick, has called on the government to urgently address the growing crisis of homelessness and housing precarity among military personnel. Lick has received concerns from military families and individuals about the lack of available and affordable housing, with some resorting to living in tents or recreational vehicles. This issue is particularly prevalent in Nova Scotia, where reports of active-duty Armed Forces members living in tents have emerged.

Lick's visit to 14 Wing Greenwood further highlighted the extent of the problem





SaltWire Network » / 🏆 45. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Right-wing U.S. media covered fiction as fact: A non-existent terrorist attack from Canada at Rainbow BridgeFor a few hours Wednesday afternoon, Canada appeared to be staring down the barrel of an unwelcome and potentially painful international crisis. Some U.S. media began describing it as a terrorist explosion, caused by a vehicle entering from Canada. There was no attack from Canada; the incident occurred entirely on U.S. soil; in fact, authorities don't believe it was a terrorist attack at all. That didn't stop a candidate for president of the United States from appearing on Fox News to promote an aspect of his platform: Building a border wall with Canada

Source: natnewswatch - 🏆 58. / 59 Read more »

Canadian military spending set to fall despite high deficitsCanadian military spending is projected to decrease in absolute terms for the rest of Trudeau's third term, making Canada the only G7 country to do so. Despite calls for increased funding, the budgetary projections show a decline in military spending over the next few years.

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 10. / 80 Read more »

North Korea Claims Successful Launch of Military Spy SatelliteNorth Korea successfully launches a military spy satellite into orbit after two failed tests. The satellite's status is yet to be confirmed. The launch is seen as a step forward for North Korea's space agency and its ability to monitor enemy military activities.

Source: calgaryherald - 🏆 64. / 52 Read more »

Japan concerned about U.S. military's lack of information on Osprey crashJapan's top government spokesperson expressed concern on Friday that the U.S. military is continuing to fly Osprey aircraft in the country without providing adequate information about a fatal crash this week in southwestern Japan, despite repeated requests that it do so.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Putin orders increase in Russian military troopsRussian President Vladimir Putin orders an increase in the number of troops by nearly 170,000, bringing the total to 1.32 million, as Moscow's military action in Ukraine continues.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

South Korea Launches First Military Spy SatelliteSouth Korea launched its first military spy satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base, using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. It is the first of five spy satellites planned to be sent into space by 2025 under a contract with SpaceX. The launch was delayed due to weather conditions.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »