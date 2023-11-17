Canada's men's soccer team suffers meltdown in final game of the year

With just one competitive half of soccer to go in their international year, Canada’s men looked to have conjured some solidity, some positivity from somewhere Tuesday night. One hour and one monumental meltdown later, the tin hat was put on their annus horribilis. Jamaican voices pierced the air when the final whistle sounded on a sodden BMO Field.

An utterly chaotic night of CONCACAF action was the ultimate game of two halves, but so much more than that and so much more than merely one night too. Already a Subscriber? Sign in You are logged in Switch accounts This was a year and more of bad decisions, mismanagement and neglect — most of it from the national federation — coming home to roost for a team which in 2023 has lost all of its momentum, as well as losing coach John Herdman. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW The Canadian voices that could be heard were irate ones, expletives emanating out of the home team’s locker room. “For f--- sakes,” said one. “Every f---ing time.” Not every time but every time in 2023 certainl





