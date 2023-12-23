Canada's Mandate for Zero Emission Vehicles: How Far Can Electric Cars Go?

Now that Canada has mandated that all vehicles sold in the country by 2035 must have zero emissions, consumers may be wondering how far they can actually go in an electric vehicle (EV). Experts say that range anxiety is no longer a major concern, as the range of EVs has significantly improved over the years. Most cars and trucks now have a range of at least 300-350 kilometres, making them a viable option for daily commuting.

However, for long-distance trips, charging stops will still be necessary





