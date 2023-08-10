Canada's Long-Distance Passenger Trains at Risk

Canada’s long-distance passenger trains, with journey times ranging from eight hours to four days, provide cross-country, intercity, and remote services linking our communities. Whether travelling for business, visiting family, attending medical appointments, going to college, or exploring our country, these trains provide irreplaceable socio-economic benefits to Canadians.

They also offer a world-renowned travel experience that draws tourists to Canada who, rather than being cloistered on a private train, share the journey across our country with us, and thus financially support this crucial public service. However, despite broad cross-party commitment to passenger rail, these services are at risk. For several years, VIA Rail Canada has included in its corporate plan—which the Crown corporation files annually—a warning that its long-distance fleet is overdue for replacement. These 210 cars, largely constructed in 1955, are now among the world’s oldest main line railway equipmen

