Canada's Inflation Rate Slightly Increases in March

Canada 's inflation rate went up slightly in March compared to February, with Statistics Canada pointing out gasoline prices are partly behind the increase. Canada 's inflation rate went up slightly in March compared to February, with Statistics Canada pointing out gasoline prices are partly behind the increase.
In February, that measure was at 2.8 per cent, so while March saw an increase in inflation, the situation would be different if often-volatile gasoline prices are excluded from the calculation.The inflation rate for services, such as air transportation, was up by 4.5 per cent. But goods — the items consumers and businesses purchase, generally speaking — was up at a far lower rate of 1.1 per cent.
Central bank governor Tiff Macklem walks outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa on June 22, 2020.
Canada Inflation Rate Gasoline Prices Consumer Price Index Services Goods Food Prices Clothing Prices Footwear Prices
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »