Canada's Inflation Rate Slightly Increases in March

Canada 's inflation rate went up slightly in March compared to February, with Statistics Canada pointing out gasoline prices are partly behind the increase. Canada 's inflation rate went up slightly in March compared to February, with Statistics Canada pointing out gasoline prices are partly behind the increase.

In February, that measure was at 2.8 per cent, so while March saw an increase in inflation, the situation would be different if often-volatile gasoline prices are excluded from the calculation.The inflation rate for services, such as air transportation, was up by 4.5 per cent. But goods — the items consumers and businesses purchase, generally speaking — was up at a far lower rate of 1.1 per cent.

Central bank governor Tiff Macklem walks outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa on June 22, 2020.

Canada Inflation Rate Gasoline Prices Consumer Price Index Services Goods Food Prices Clothing Prices Footwear Prices

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here's a list of March inflation rates for selected Canadian citiesOTTAWA — Canada's annual inflation rate was 2.9 per cent in March, Statistics Canada says.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Canada’s inflation rate ticked up in March amid higher gas pricesStatistics Canada reported that the overall inflation in the country was up 2.9 per cent year-over-year in March, from 2.8. per cent the previous month.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Canada's annual inflation rate increased to 2.9 per cent in MarchStatistics Canada says the annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Canada's inflation rate ticks up to 2.9% in March amid higher gas pricesExcluding gasoline, the Consumer Price Index increased 2.8 per cent in March.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Here's a list of February inflation rates for selected Canadian citiesOTTAWA — Canada's annual inflation rate was 2.8 per cent in February, Statistics Canada says.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9 per cent in March as gasoline prices roseOTTAWA — The annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. The agency said its consumer price index for March was up 2.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »