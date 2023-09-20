Canada's Growing Climate-Related Crises and Displacement

Two years after devastating wildfires razed 90 per cent of Lytton, B.C., reconstruction is slow and residents remain displaced and angry about it. This summer, 65 per cent of the Northwest Territories’ 46,000 residents evacuated, including almost the entire population of Yellowknife, due to a wildfire. The year 2023, in fact, marked Canada’s worst-ever wildfire season, with nearly 19 million hectares of forest scorched by mid-October.

Unfortunately the cycle of disaster and displacement is not new in Canada, according to the Canadian Disaster Database. It indicates 351 disasters took place from 2000-2020, resulting in the displacement of an estimated 569,224 people and almost $20 billion in costs. Humanitarian approach Canada faces a growing list of climate-related crises, and the impact and financial costs of these crises are expected to worsen. In 2022, Canada saw $3.1 billion in insured losses, more than five times higher than the annual average over 1983 to 200

