Canada's Food System Needs a Jumpstart, Says Cranberry Producer

Peter Dhillon believes Canada’s food system needs a jumpstart. Global food production has changed dramatically since his years growing up on his family’s farm. And now, in his role as president and CEO of the cranberry producer Richberry Group, he has even greater insight into how geopolitical issues and climate change are wreaking havoc on Canada’s food security.

India, the world’s largest producer of rice, has banned global rice exports, he said, and Thailand and Vietnam are considering following suit. California, meanwhile, is thinking about implementing rules around exporting food because of that state’s lack of water. All the while, the global population is growing, but the rate of food production in Canada continues to shrink, leaving the country more reliant on food imports. This, Dhillon said, should be our wakeup call. “This isn't your problem. This isn't my problem,” Dhillon said during the Arrell Food Summit, hosted by the University of Guelph’s Arrell Food Institute on Nov. 14. “This is our problem, and we need to start solving it.” Based in Richmond, B.





