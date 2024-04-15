Canada's First Tornado of 2024 Hits Amherstburg, Ontario

Researchers say a spring storm in Amhertsburg, Ont. brought the country's first tornado of 2024.Posted: Apr 15, 2024 4:10 PM EDT | Last Updated: 36 minutes ago

"We knew that there had been potential for tornadoes and we had received reports already about significant hail that had occurred on that day," said Connell Miller, an engineering researcher for NTP. Miller said it was reported to Northern Tornadoes Project through their online reporting tool, with photos. They then used Detroit-based radar images to confirm rotation took place. The final step was a visit to Amherstburg on Saturday.

"One of the things that you need to create a tornado is atmospheric instability and typically the best way to get atmospheric instability is through heat," he said."There was a stretch of time in March where there was an unusual bit of heat ... that created enough atmospheric instability that led to it being possible to have a tornado in that moment."

"But overall, when the summer said and done, we're expecting the temperatures to have been warmer than normal."

