Canada's Finance Minister announces housing-focused economic statement

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced billions in spending on Tuesday, in a housing-focused fall economic statement that also set a new cap on the size of future deficits, pledging to keep them at no larger than 1 per cent of gross domestic product. The update forecasts five years of deficits that would be, on average, about $7-billion a year higher than projected in the March budget.





