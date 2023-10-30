Canada's Equestrian Team Wins Gold Medal at Pan American Games

Canada's equestrian team, centre, wins the gold medal in team eventing during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games at Granadero's Regiment Horse Riding School, in Quillota, Chile, on Oct. 29.The eventing team’s gold medal Sunday at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, ensured Canada will send a full team to compete in what’s known as the triathlon of equestrian in 2024.

Michael Winter (El Mundo), Karl Slezak (Hot Bobo), Colleen Loach (FE Golden Eye) and Lindsay Traisnel (Bacyrouge) won Sunday’s show-jumping finale for gold and the Olympic berth. “It was definitely the most important part of our trip, getting that qualification, so we’re very happy to have done that,” said Traisnel.

Canada will enter full teams in both eventing and dressage in Paris after the dressage team’s bronze medal in Santiago.Loach of Dunham, Que., was Canada’s lone eventing rider in Tokyo’s Olympic Games two years ago. She posted two clear rounds Sunday. headtopics.com

“My horse is an exceptional jumper, so I knew that if I just did my job he would do his, and that is very confidence-inspiring going in,” Loach said. “The qualification was our goal today and the rest was just icing on the cake.”

Equestrian Canada will name an eventing team of three riders and their horses, plus an alternate, next year. Show jumping gets under way Tuesday. The top three countries in the team event not yet qualified earn Olympic berths. Canada is among eight countries chasing those spots.“I wish I could have gone all the way and gotten the gold today,” Harris said. “I am still proud of the process because it was some really tough fights for the quarter-finals and semi-finals.”Canada’s whitewater canoe and kayak team collected three silver and two bronze medals. headtopics.com

