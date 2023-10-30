Canada's Einarson Wins Bronze at World Women's Curling Championship

Einarson in action during the bronze medal match between Canada and Sweden of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Sunday, March 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-TT News Agency, Jonas EkstromerEinarson, from Camp Morton, Man., stole a pair in the fourth end and added a steal of three more points in the fifth to pull away.

In other early results, South Korea’s Eunji Gim beat Mexico’s Team Adriana Camarena 10-1, Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa beat New Zealand's Jessica Smith 9-4 and American Tabitha Peterson topped Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 10-4.In men's round-robin play, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., was upset 8-5 by South Korea's Jongduk Park on Sunday afternoon.

Gushue, vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden, lead Geoff Walker and coach Caleb Flaxey also started last season’s Pan Continentals with a loss. In 2022, the United States won the opening round-robin victory against the Canadians. headtopics.com

"My draw in the fifth end was the turning point. I threw what I wanted and the ice was a little heavier in one direction than the other and we didn’t catch onto it as early as we should have and it cost us,” said Gushue.

Team Gushue returns to the Kelowna Curling Club on Monday morning with a game against New Zealand’s Team Anton Hood (1-0).

