Canada's Einarson goes 1-1, Gushue drops opener at Pan Continental Curling Championships

Oct 29, 2023 at 03:41 PM ETKELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's Kerri Einarson opened the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Sunday with a 9-2 rout of Taiwan's Cynthia Lu at the Kelowna Curling Club.The event serves as a world championship qualifier for countries outside Europe.

Lu made a single in the sixth end and the teams shook hands after Einarson made a raise takeout for a deuce in the seventh. In the evening draw, Einarson led 2-1 after three ends. Japan scored one in the fourth and stole two in the fifth to grab a 4-2 lead. Canada bounced back with three in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead, but Japan scored two in the seventh and eighth ends to go up 8-5.

“I thought their team played really well, and I know for myself, I wasn’t super happy with my performance, so I’m looking to turn that around,” said second Shannon Birchard. “A couple shots here and there, and it’s a different game. I think we can just take what we learned from this game and improve going forward.” headtopics.com

Japan, South Korea and U.S. lead after opening day with 2-0 records, followed by Canada and Mexico at 1-1. New Zealand, Taiwan and Australia are 0-2. In men's round-robin play, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., was upset 8-5 by South Korea's Jongduk Park on Sunday afternoon.

Gushue, vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden, lead Geoff Walker and coach Caleb Flaxey also started last season’s Pan Continentals with a loss. In 2022, the United States won the opening round-robin victory against the Canadians. headtopics.com

"My draw in the fifth end was the turning point. I threw what I wanted and the ice was a little heavier in one direction than the other and we didn’t catch onto it as early as we should have and it cost us,” said Gushue.

Canada's Einarson wins opening game at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsCanada's Kerri Einarson opened the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Sunday with a 9-2 rout of Taiwan's Cynthia Lu at the Kelowna Curling Club. Read more ⮕

Canada's Kerri Einarson dominates Taiwan's Cynthia Lu at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsCanada's Kerri Einarson started the Pan Continental Curling Championships with a convincing victory over Taiwan's Cynthia Lu. The event serves as a world championship qualifier for non-European countries. Read more ⮕

Canada's Kerri Einarson dominates Taiwan's Cynthia Lu at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsCanada's Kerri Einarson started the Pan Continental Curling Championships with a convincing victory over Taiwan's Cynthia Lu. The event serves as a world championship qualifier for non-European countries. Read more ⮕

Canada's Einarson wins opening game at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsKELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's Kerri Einarson opened the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Sunday with a 9-2 rout of Taiwan's Cynthia Lu at the Kelowna Curling Club. The event serves as a world championship qualifier for countries outside Europe. Read more ⮕

Canada's Einarson Wins Bronze at World Women's Curling ChampionshipCanada's Kerri Einarson steals points to secure a bronze medal in the LGT World Women's Curling Championship. In men's round-robin play, Brad Gushue suffers an upset. Read more ⮕

Einarson splits 2 games at Pan Continental championships, Gushue drops men's openerKELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's Kerri Einarson opened the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Sunday with a 9-2 rout of Taiwan's Cynthia Lu at the Kelowna Curling Club. Read more ⮕