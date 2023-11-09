Canada's Economic Struggles

Coming from a country that may soon choose to be led by either a cognitively challenged second-rate codger or a vengeful lunatic, one would like to look north, to Canada, for some inspiration. published an essay that made the case that Canada was a better role model than the U.S. due to its approach of “mutual accommodation” — what the late Quebec premier Robert Bourassa called “one of the world’s rare and privileged countries in terms of peace, justice, liberty and standard of living.

” Canada, as my wife’s late uncle Morris, a product of the Montreal ghetto, always said, was always “a good country” where politics were polite, the poor were taken care of, and immigration accepted as part of the national civil mission. But sadly, from this vantage point, the great north seems to be suffering many of the same maladies, and sometimes worse, than the awful giant to the south. Perhaps most surprising is how poorly Canada is doing economically. A country rich in resources and people nevertheless has become a perpetual laggard in terms of economic growt

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Canada govt to release annual fall economic statement on Nov. 21The Canadian government will release its annual fall economic statement (FES) on Nov. 21, the finance ministry said on Thursday. The FES will provide...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Canada govt to release annual fall economic statement on Nov. 21Explore stories from Atlantic Canada .

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

KİTCONEWSNOW: Canada govt to release annual fall economic statement on Nov. 21Market News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more »

THEHİLLTİMES: Canada’s trying to fight inflation and restore economic growth through rear-view mirror policiesThe Hill Times

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more »

CTVCALGARY: More Women Than Men Have Died from COVID-19 in Canada, Statistics Canada Report ShowsA new report from Statistics Canada reveals that more women than men have died from COVID-19 in Canada . The report states that women accounted for 54% of COVID-19 deaths in the country, despite making up a slightly smaller proportion of the population. The report also highlights the impact on non-immigrants aged 85 and older, suggesting that the high concentration of deaths in long-term care homes may be a contributing factor. This finding explains why Canada initially diverged from global trends, where more men were dying from the virus. The report emphasizes that over 80% of the earliest COVID-19 deaths in Canada occurred in long-term care homes, significantly higher than the average in other OECD countries. Additionally, individuals aged 85 and older accounted for more than half of COVID-19 deaths in Canada .

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Budget update: Quebec boosts aid payments, says economy is in 'stagnation'Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard has cut his projections for the province's economic growth in 2024 and warned that Canada has entered a period of economic 'stagnation.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »