Canada’s Echelon Wealth Says It’s Exposed to Frozen Hedge Fund

“We’re investigating the matter so we get clear on all the facts,” Chow said, declining to provide details about the trades. Three brokerage firms have potential losses totaling about C$85 million to C$95 million ($61.5 million to $68.7 million) on trades they did for the hedge fund for which they didn’t receive payment, the securities regulator said.

Chow said Echelon is in touch with regulators about the matter. "We're not concerned about our ability to weather the situation," he said.

