Canada’s Echelon Wealth Says It’s Exposed to Frozen Hedge Fund

2 Spot From LG EnergyStocks, Bonds Rally on Hopes Fed Is Done Hiking: Markets WrapMacklem Says Neutral Rate Likely Drifting Higher in CanadaChina Railway to Negotiate Concession for Tanzania-Zambia LineFrench Trader Sucden to Buy 10% Stake in Morocco Sugar RefineryAcapulco Needs at Least 5 Times More Than AMLO’s Recovery PledgeTexas Adds Five Banks to List Barred From State-Backed InvestmentU.S. Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S.

GLOBALCALGARY: Money Matters with Baun and Pate Investment Group at Wellington-Altus Private WealthThe Baun and Pate Investment Group at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth joins Global News Morning Calgary to offer insight into the day’s biggest market stories.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Wealth Manager Left Bankrupt After Bad Bets on Crypto, SurfingA former Credit Suisse banker is facing personal bankruptcy in the fallout from several soured investments, adding to the rapid downfall for a once-feted London money manager.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Macro hedge funds turn bearish on equities, Barclays saysGlobal macro hedge funds are likely seeing equities repricing lower as the 10-year Treasury yields has spiked to around 5%, Barclays U.S. equity strategy team says

BNNBLOOMBERG: Scaramucci Says His Hedge Fund Likely Had Best Monthly Returns EverSkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci said investments in Bitcoin, technology and other cryptocurrencies probably resulted in the best monthly returns ever for the hedge fund company.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Executives Are Ditching Banks to Manage Rich Brazilians' MoneyAs the craze to launch new hedge funds in Brazil peters out following a sharp rise in interest rates, it seems everyone is moving into wealth management.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Striking US actors union says major issues still unresolved with studiosExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

