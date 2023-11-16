Canada's deputy prime minister calls Gaza situation 'heartbreaking'

The situation in the Gaza Strip is “heartbreaking,” Canada’s deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop “the killing of women and children, of babies” in the besieged Palestinian territory. “I think everyone would agree that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is heartbreaking.

It’s really difficult to see the images of what’s happening,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters Wednesday in Mascouche, Que. Freeland, who is also the federal finance minister, had been asked to respond to Netanyahu calling out Trudeau on Tuesday evening. His comments on social media came hours after Trudeau urged Israel’s government to “exercise maximum restraint” in its war against Hamas, which has included regular airstrikes in Gaza. “I have been clear that the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules,” “We’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parent

