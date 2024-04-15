Canada's Defence Chief Emphasizes Arctic Focus in Defence Policy

Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre speaks at a change of command ceremony at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa on Aug. 12, 2022.A sharper focus on the Arctic in Ottawa ’s defence policy is a strategic move welcomed by Western allies, Canada ’s top soldier says, as Russia and China contest this increasingly pivotal region, where global warming is opening the Northern Sea Route to shipping and military manoeuvres.

But Gen. Eyre also said he is unsure whether the military will see all of the $8.1-billion because the government is also imposing spending cuts that will reach $900-million annually within several years. At this point, he remains unsure of the net impact. Over the years, the Canadian Armed Forces has been hampered by recruitment shortfalls and procurement delays that have put its force readiness at risk and pushed back critical equipment upgrades. Although there is no timeline for equipment purchases, the update pledges to look at options to replace Canada’s aging submarines, purchase new light armoured vehicles and tanks and acquire ground-based air-defence systems.

Gen. Eyre said the policy update is “welcomed by our allies. For far too long, we have been off in the Arctic,” he said. “Our hold on the Arctic is not a given.”

Canada Defence Arctic Ottawa Russia China Military Spending

