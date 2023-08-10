Canada's Critical Minerals Deposits and Infrastructure Gaps

We have an abundance of untapped critical minerals deposits in Canada —namely the 31 minerals identified by the government as essential to our net-zero transition and food and economic security. But in a country as vast as Canada , these minerals are rarely located near highways, airports, or shipping terminals.

We must go where the critical minerals are, and that means remote or rural—but how do we get there or get the product out when there’s limited supporting transportation infrastructure? Such unanswered questions highlight the critical infrastructure gaps that are putting Canada at risk of wasting billions of dollars in economic potential . Consider that in 2021, the minerals sector contributed $125-billion to Canada ’s GDP, and a domestic battery supply chain is estimated to directly contribute up to $24-billion annually to GPD by 2030. That isn’t something we want to put at risk. When there’s no regional infrastructure, its creation must be included in a mine’s overall cost, putting a burden on the mine’s capital-raising and risk profil





