Canada's Call for Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas War Criticized by Israel's Ambassador

Canada's call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war is criticized by Israel's ambassador as naive and having no impact on the fighting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's softened stand also fuels tensions in his Liberal caucus. The United States did not support the vote, but used different language, leading to a contradictory stand. Trudeau faced political pressure to take a harder line with Israel, including from his own caucus.

The policy change was made without consulting Israel, according to the country's ambassador





