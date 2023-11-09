Canada's Biggest Gold Theft: The 1952 Airport Heist

The 1952 airport heist was declared Canada’s biggest gold theft at the time and was so bewildering investigators had no suspects. They weren’t even sure how the gold was stolen. It sank into Toronto’s noir landscape as a flawless, unsolved, big-ticket plunder.While we can’t yet solve 2023’s baffling airport gold heist, a National Post investigation can do the next best thing: Solve its bizarrely similar antecedent, the uncanny 1952 airport gold heist.
“There is no doubt, there is much family lore around it. I can confirm it,” says Heather Halpenny. “My dad got the gold.” Heather, 73, is the eldest daughter of Howard Halpenny. She wasn’t keen on unburying family secrets when I first approached her, after I pieced together the unsolved gold heist and pinned it on her father and her grandfather. Before she would talk, she first wanted to canvas the family to see how others felt. “In a family where shenanigans have gone on, people don’t talk about the shenanigans, and they are very resistant to anybody asking them any questions at all,” she say
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »
Source: CTVNews - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »
Source: CTVNews - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »
Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »