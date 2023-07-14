Canada's Best Hockey Players Lack International Success

The last time Canada played in a true best-on-best international men’s hockey tournament, Martin St. Louis, now 48, was on the roster. Roberto Luongo, 44, was the backup goalie. Patrick Marleau was there, and he was still young. It’s been a decade since that Olympic tournament in Sochi. In the interim, a generation of Canadian NHL stars has hit midcareer without ever putting on the Maple Leaf in a for-all-the-marbles situation. Everyone involved is diminished by that.

People admire Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar et al, but no one rates them. Not in the way they rate your Crosbys and Gretzkys. Because if you haven’t won on Team Canada, never mind haven’t played, then you can’t be in the best-ever conversation. This isn’t a scandal in the NHL because everyone’s to blame, so it suits all interests to never speak of i





