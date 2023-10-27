Canada's Auger-Aliassime moves into semifinal at Swiss Indoors

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 19th in the world, needed two hours and 36 minutes to down the Russian qualifier.

Auger-Aliassime, the defending champion in Basel, will face Holger Rune, the tournament's top seed and sixth-ranked player in the world, in Saturday's semifinal.Fourth-seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland faces France's Ugo Humbert in the other semifinal

Read more:

SooToday »

Canada's Auger-Aliassime advances to quarterfinals at Swiss IndoorsDefending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal advanced to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to quarterfinals at Swiss IndoorsBASEL, Switzerland — Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal advanced to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to quarterfinals at Swiss IndoorsBASEL, Switzerland — Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal advanced to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Canada’s Auger-Aliassime advances to quarterfinals at Swiss IndoorsCanadian Félix Auger-Aliassime advances to quarters with straight sets win at Swiss indoors Read more ⮕

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to quarterfinals at Swiss IndoorsBASEL, Switzerland — Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal advanced to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp on Thursday. Read more ⮕

World’s Top Gold Refiner Resigns From Swiss Industry AssociationValcambi SA has resigned from the Swiss gold refining association due to “irreconcilable differences” between the two. Read more ⮕