Canada's Annual Inflation Rate Falls to 3.1% in October

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 3.1 per cent in October from 3.8 per cent in September, Statistics Canada said Tuesday in a report. The result matched financial analysts’ expectations and was largely driven by gasoline prices, which fell 6.4 per cent on a month-over-month basis.The deceleration in headline inflation could fortify investor bets that the Bank of Canada will start lowering its key policy rate from a 22-year high of 5 per cent in the first half of 2024.

The BoC’s core measures of underlying inflation edged lower, with CPI-median dropping to 3.6% and CPI-trim to 3.5%, lowest since December 2021 and November 2021, respectively.Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 3.1 per cent in October from 3.8 per cent in September, Statistics Canada said Tuesday in a report. The result matched financial analysts’ expectations and was largely driven by gasoline prices, which fell 6.4 per cent on a month-over-month basis. Excluding gas, the Consumer Price Index rose 3.6 per cent in October, compared to a 3.7-per-cent increase in Septembe





globeandmail » / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October -sourceMarket News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October -sourceWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have decided to hold their annual meetings in Morocco in October despite a ...

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Today's watchlist: Bank of Canada hosting annual economic conferenceExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Annual list of most popular baby names in Canada revealed by Statistics CanadaLooking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Here's a list of August inflation rates for selected Canadian citiesOTTAWA — Canada's annual inflation rate was 4.0 per cent in August, Statistics Canada says.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Here's a list of September inflation rates for selected Canadian citiesOTTAWA — Canada's annual inflation rate was 3.8 per cent in September, Statistics Canada says.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »