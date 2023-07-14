HEAD TOPICS

Canada's Annual Inflation Rate Falls to 3.1% in October

Canada's annual inflation rate dropped to 3.1% in October, matching expectations and driven by lower gasoline prices. This could lead to speculation of the Bank of Canada lowering its key policy rate.

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 3.1 per cent in October from 3.8 per cent in September, Statistics Canada said Tuesday in a report. The result matched financial analysts’ expectations and was largely driven by gasoline prices, which fell 6.4 per cent on a month-over-month basis.The deceleration in headline inflation could fortify investor bets that the Bank of Canada will start lowering its key policy rate from a 22-year high of 5 per cent in the first half of 2024.

The BoC’s core measures of underlying inflation edged lower, with CPI-median dropping to 3.6% and CPI-trim to 3.5%, lowest since December 2021 and November 2021, respectively.Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 3.1 per cent in October from 3.8 per cent in September, Statistics Canada said Tuesday in a report. The result matched financial analysts’ expectations and was largely driven by gasoline prices, which fell 6.4 per cent on a month-over-month basis. Excluding gas, the Consumer Price Index rose 3.6 per cent in October, compared to a 3.7-per-cent increase in Septembe

