Canada's ambassador says we have to be ready for the U.S. election

Canada's ambassador to the United States says Ottawa must start putting in the work now to reinvigorate a network of contacts across our southern neighbour, so this country can be ready no matter the outcome of the November presidential election.





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Holiday Season and Hockey in OttawaOttawa is getting ready for the holiday season with Christmas lights and hockey games. The city's professional women's hockey team will have their first game at the Arena at TD Place on Jan. 2.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Ottawa Property Taxes to Increase Modestly, Mayor Warns of Future ChallengesOttawa residents will experience a modest 2.5% property tax hike for next year, meeting the mayor's promise. However, the mayor warns that the 2025 budget will be more challenging and may require assistance from other levels of government.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

Politicians Criticize Ottawa's Green-Energy Plans Amid Cold TemperaturesSome Prairie politicians are taking Ottawa to task over its green-energy plans amid bone-chilling low temperatures, claiming on social media that electricity grid alerts in Alberta show renewables can't be depended on when temperatures plunge.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Canada's Military Ombudsman Urges Government to Address Homelessness Crisis Among Military PersonnelCanada’s military ombudsman, Gregory Lick, has called on the government to urgently address the growing crisis of homelessness and housing precarity among military personnel. Lick has received concerns from military families and individuals about the lack of available and affordable housing, with some resorting to living in tents or recreational vehicles. This issue is particularly prevalent in Nova Scotia, where reports of active-duty Armed Forces members living in tents have emerged. Lick's visit to 14 Wing Greenwood further highlighted the extent of the problem.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Canada's Mandate for Zero Emission Vehicles: How Far Can Electric Cars Go?Experts say that range anxiety is no longer a major concern for electric vehicle (EV) owners in Canada, as the range of EVs has significantly improved over the years. Most cars and trucks now have a range of at least 300-350 kilometres, making them a viable option for daily commuting. However, for long-distance trips, charging stops will still be necessary.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Canada's Economy Shows No Growth in OctoberCanada's GDP remained unchanged at 0.0% in October, disappointing analysts' expectations of 0.2% growth. The economy has been stagnant for three consecutive months, and advance estimates for November show a slight increase of 0.1%. However, experts predict that the economy will continue to struggle and may even enter a mild recession.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »