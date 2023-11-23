Canada lifts ban on blood donations from UK, Ireland, France

Health Canada has granted approval to lift a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s, Canadian Blood Services said Wednesday. The ban was adopted more than two decades ago by blood agencies in many countries to prevent the transmission of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease — the human form of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or 'mad cow disease.

' But almost 30 years of research and surveillance have made it clear that people who previously weren't eligible to donate under the travel criteria can do so safely, said Dr. Aditi Khandelwal, medical officer for Canadian Blood Services. 'By removing that criteria, we will not impact the safety of the blood supply. But what we may be able to do is improve access to being a donor for many, many new people and even donors who have been recently deferred from donation for these reasons,' said Khandelwal, who is also a hematologist and blood transfusion physician in Toront





