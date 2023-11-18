Canada Left Out of U.S. Indo-Pacific Economic Framework at APEC Summit

Canada left a major summit centred on Pacific economic development on the outside of a new U.S. initiative, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a group of 14 trading partners that concluded agreements this week on supply chain protections, lowering carbon emissions and fighting corruption. Goldy Hyder laughed a bit when a reporter asked him Thursday evening what he thought Canada had accomplished at this week's Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

'It's a short list, unfortunately,' the president of the Business Council of Canada said, before lamenting something Canada hasn't accomplished yet: membership in U.S. President Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF





