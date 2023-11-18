Canada Launches Humanitarian Pathway for Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans

Amid the ongoing refugee crisis in the Americas, the federal government has announced the launch of a new humanitarian pathway for 11,000 Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans to find residency in Canada. Marc Miller, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, announced that this humanitarian pathway, which is now open for applications, will provide “permanent residence to Columbian, Haitian and Venezuelan foreign nationals.”





🏆 1. CTVNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada's Conservative leader urges rejection of RBC's offer for HSBC Canada -mediaBlocking the deal is a clear step the government could take to address affordability concerns, Poilievre said in an interview to the newspaper. 'If the...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Canada's Conservative leader urges rejection of RBC's offer for HSBC Canada -mediaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Canada's Conservative leader urges rejection of RBC's offer for HSBC Canada -mediaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Canada's Conservative leader urges rejection of RBC's offer for HSBC Canada -mediaMarket News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

CANADA: Parks Canada signs agreement with First Nations, opens door to harvesting in JasperParks Canada and two First Nations have signed an agreement that points to a stronger Indigenous voice in national parks management and opens the door to harvesting in western Alberta's Jasper National Park.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Canada's chief disability officer takes Air Canada, airlines to task after wheelchair delayStephanie Cadieux is Canada's first Chief Accessibility Officer.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »