Sudan ese refugees displaced by the conflict in Sudan gather to receive food staples from aid agencies at the Metche Camp in eastern Chad Tuesday, March 5, 2024. As the civil war in Sudan enters its second year, Canada is announcing sanctions on people and companies perpetuating the conflict.

Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Russia are accused of providing cash and arms for the warring parties, with recent reports that long-distance drones from abroad are being used in the conflict. On Monday, Joly announced sanctions on those "directly or indirectly undermining peace, security and stability in Sudan," some seven months after Washington took a similar step.

Canada has topped up that funding with another $132 million, part of a US$2.1-billion fund for humanitarian relief pledged Monday at a global conference Hussen attended in Paris. Abusalih resigned from Sudan's foreign service in October, six months into the war, which he said was among the factors that led him to quit.Sudanese people respect Canada, said Abusalih, and many recall how the former Canadian International Development Agency helped lead the mechanization of agriculture in the country.

Canada Sanctions Sudan Civil War Peace

