Canada hopes hostage deal leads to ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she is hoping an expected deal for the release of hostages in the Israel-Hamas war leads to a ceasefire. “We think that this potential deal could lead to a form of, eventually, ceasefire. But first, it needs to happen,” Joly told journalists today as she arrived for the weekly cabinet meeting. Joly said he hoped for good news soon about hostages – optimistic signals of an impending deal to pause the war in Gaza, a territory that is home to 2.

3 million Palestinians, and free captives. Story has urged Israel to to exercise “maximum restraint” in its war against Hamas, but has not called for a ceasefire in the conflict. Joly said today she spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week about a hostage deal, and that Julie Sunday, Canada’s representative on hostage affairs, was in Israel last week and has been in Egypt and Qatar to advocate for the hostage releases and to push for Canadians to be able to get out of Gaza





Israel-Hamas conflict: Canada working to get its citizens out of Israel, West BankThe federal government has been working to get Canadians in Israel and the West Bank out of the crisis zone, but those trapped in Gaza still have no way out. Mackenzie Gray gives an update on Canada's evacuation efforts, and looks at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's condemnation of Hamas.

6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: JolyA sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and two are considered missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday.

Joly calls for de-escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict but doesn't say ceasefireOTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada would like to see a 'de-escalation' in the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, but is stopping short of calling for a ceasefire.

