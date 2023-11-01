Canada govt spending to feed inflation next year, central banker says

Inflation was clocked at 3.8% in September, but the BoC said last week it may not come down to target until the second half of 2025. The federal government's Fall Economic Statement (FES) could come as early as next week. The FES updates fiscal and economic forecasts, but it also often includes new spending plans.
As Canada grapples with a possible recession and its highest debt costs in more than two decades, economists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should curb spending to ensure future policy choices are not forced on him.
"Certainly there's pressure (on households), and we wouldn't want to minimize it, but we're not seeing anything in the data that would suggest that households are under a significant increased amount of stress" from mortgages, Rogers said.Harvard Law Professor Torches Donald Trump's Latest Legal Claim With 1 Word
The former GOP lawmaker in his new book detailed how Kelly arrived to one breakfast "looking gaunt and exhausted" as he sought to discuss Afghanistan.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕