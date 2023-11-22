Canada Expects Military Assistance to Ukraine to Top $816 Million

Canada expects its military assistance to Ukraine to top $816 million in the current budget year, with major declines forecast in the coming years. The Fall Economic Statement, tabled in the House of Commons by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday, provides a snapshot of what the Liberal government has spent this year on helping Ukraine's military turn back the Russian invasion.

The figure includes spending on equipment and munitions announced since the federal budget last spring — including the $500 million Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during a visit to Kyiv in June. The economic statement says Canada is expected to spend $318 million on military aid to Ukraine next year and $197 million in the 2025-26 fiscal yea





Ukraine's Yakhno bonds with Canada's artistic swim team after invasion of her countryAfter fleeing to Lviv in western Ukraine last year, Yakhno received an unexpected invitation from Canada Artistic Swimming to work with athletes at a training camp in Budapest, Hungary

Slovak coalition partner expects commercial military sales to Ukraine to continue

Ukraine expects 'positive' EU report on membership bid -minister

Ukraine expects 'positive' EU report on membership bid -minister

Canada says two people killed in explosion at Canada's high commission in NigeriaOTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says two people died in an explosion today at Canada's high commission in Nigeria. Joly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire is now out.

