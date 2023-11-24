Canada Energy Regulator orders Trans Mountain to appear at oral hearing

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has ordered Trans Mountain Corp to appear at an oral hearing to consider a variance request for the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion. The company wants to install a smaller pipe to shorten the installation schedule. CER requires further information and will hold the hearing on Monday.





YahooFinanceCA » / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trans Mountain Corp. issued stop-work order for environmental non-complianceCALGARY — The company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been issued a temporary stop-work order due to environmental non-compliance related ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Trans Mountain Corp. issued stop-work order for environmental non-complianceThe company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been issued a temporary stop-work order due to environmental non-compliance related to a wetland near Abbotsford, B.C.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Trans Mountain Corp. issued stop-work order for environmental non-complianceCALGARY — The company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been issued a temporary stop-work order due to environmental non-compliance related to a wetland near Abbotsford, B.C.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Trans Mountain Corp. issued stop-work order for environmental non-complianceCALGARY — The company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been issued a temporary stop-work order due to environmental non-compliance related to a wetland near Abbotsford, B.C.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Trans Mountain Corp. issued stop-work order for environmental non-complianceCALGARY — The company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been issued a temporary stop-work order due to environmental non-compliance related to a wetland near Abbotsford, B.C.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Pembina Pipeline needs Trans Mountain certainty before considering an offer: CEOCALGARY — The CEO of Pembina Pipeline Corp. says the company needs more certainty over timing, regulations and costs related to the Trans Mountain expansion project before deciding whether to make an offer for an equity stake in the pipeline.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »