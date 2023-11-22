Canada Doubles Pollution Price Rebate Rural Top-Up, Pauses Carbon Price on Heating Oil

The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion.

Canada doubles pollution price rebate rural top-up, pauses carbon charge on heating oilThe Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.

Canada's trade surplus doubles in September on energy price surgeCanada's trade surplus with the world increased more than expected to C$2.04 billion ($1.48 billion) in September, as higher crude prices helped exports...

Canada’s trade surplus doubles to $2.04-billion in September on energy price surgeExports rose 2.7% in September and were up 0.4% on a volume basis, as prices increased for the third consecutive month

Canada's Dabrowski, partner Routliffe fall in women's doubles semifinals at WTA FinalsErin Routliffe of New Zealand, left, and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada, pictured on Friday, suffered a 6-1, 6-7 (1), 10-6 loss to Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States and Ellen Perez of Australia on Sunday in the women's doubles semifinals at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

