Canada Demands Investigation into Israeli Air Strike Killing Aid Workers in Gaza

Canada joined multiple allies including the United States, Poland and Australia in demanding a full investigation Tuesday after an Israeli air strike killed seven aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed food in the Gaza Strip. The workers, including a dual Canadian-American citizen, were in a convoy leaving a World Central Kitchen warehouse in Deir al-balah in central Gaza on Monday night. They had just delivered 100 tonnes of food shipped in via boat from Cyprus.

Foreign Affairs minister Mélanie Joly called on Wednesday for a full investigation into the killing of aid workers in Gaza, amongst them a Canadian citizen, by an Israeli air strike

