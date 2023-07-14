Canada Defeats United States in Wheelchair Rugby Thriller at 2023 Parapan Am Games

Canada defeated archival United States in a wheelchair rugby thriller to highlight a big day in team sports on Tuesday at the 2023 Parapan Am Games. Zak Madell of Okotoks, Alta., scored 30 tries as Canada surged into the wheelchair rugby semifinals with a 46-41 win over the top-ranked U.S. Canada’s women’s basketball and women’s goalball teams also produced big results, while its track athletes picked up three silver medals.
In wheelchair rugby, Canada finished the preliminary round at 5-0 after successfully facing its toughest test yet at the Games. The U.S., which entered the preliminary-round finale for both teams at 4-0, led 12-11 after the first period. But Canada took its first lead of the game when Madell scored three seconds before halftime to put the Canadians up 23-22. Canada maintained a slim lead throughout much of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth. Mike Whitehead of Windsor, Ont., scored his third try of the game to cap Canada’s scoring and secure the win. “‘The last quarter was our best quarter of the tournament,”' said Madel
