Canada Defeats United States in Wheelchair Rugby Thriller at 2023 Parapan Am Games

Canada defeated archival United States in a wheelchair rugby thriller to highlight a big day in team sports on Tuesday at the 2023 Parapan Am Games. Zak Madell of Okotoks, Alta., scored 30 tries as Canada surged into the wheelchair rugby semifinals with a 46-41 win over the top-ranked U.S. Canada’s women’s basketball and women’s goalball teams also produced big results, while its track athletes picked up three silver medals.

In wheelchair rugby, Canada finished the preliminary round at 5-0 after successfully facing its toughest test yet at the Games. The U.S., which entered the preliminary-round finale for both teams at 4-0, led 12-11 after the first period. But Canada took its first lead of the game when Madell scored three seconds before halftime to put the Canadians up 23-22. Canada maintained a slim lead throughout much of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth. Mike Whitehead of Windsor, Ont., scored his third try of the game to cap Canada’s scoring and secure the win. “‘The last quarter was our best quarter of the tournament,”' said Madel





globeandmail » / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thunder Bay athlete named to Parapan Am Games teamKeegan Gaunt is the third member of her family to represent Canada at a major international competition

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

READY TO COMPETE: Bambrick training for upcoming Parapan Am Games in ChileExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

READY TO COMPETE: Bambrick training for upcoming Parapan Am Games in ChileExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Canadian Para athletes gear up for Parapan Am Games in ChileA team of 140 Canadian athletes will compete in the seventh Parapan Am Games in Santiago, Chile. They aim to add to the 164 medals won by their compatriots at the Pan Am Games. Nearly 2,000 athletes from 30 other nations will also be competing in 17 sport disciplines.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Canadian Para Archer Kyle Tremblay to Compete for Bronze at 2023 Parapan Am GamesCanadian para archer Kyle Tremblay will compete for bronze in the men's compound open event at the 2023 Parapan Am Games after losing his semifinal match in a tiebreaker Monday.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Games-Canada deny Chile golden start at Pan Am GamesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »