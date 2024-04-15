Canada Defeats United States in Overtime to Win Women's World Hockey Championship

UTICA, N.Y. — Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship from the United States with a 6-5 overtime win in Sunday's final.The Canadians earned some revenge in Utica, N.Y., for last year's 6-3 loss in the gold-medal game to the U.S. on home ice in Brampton, Ont.

The archrivals needed overtime or a shootout to decide a gold medal for an eighth time in tournament history. Poulin scored her second of the game at 12:19 for a 5-4 lead. At the side the net, she dug at the puck and shovelled it over Frankel's pad. Canada led 2-1 by 3:08 of the second when Gosling elected to shoot low between Frankel's pads during an odd-man rush with Serdachny.

