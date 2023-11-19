Canada Defeats Jamaica in CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal

Canada's Stephen Eustaquio scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal match. The Canadian men's soccer team secured their first win in Jamaica in 35 years.
Biello names Canada roster for high-stakes CONCACAF Nations League series against JamaicaCanada, currently ranked 45th in the world, opens the two-legged series in Kingston, Jamaica, on Nov. 17 before hosting the 55th-ranked Reggae Boyz at Toronto’s BMO Field four days later
CanMNT announces squad for Nations League quartersCanada announced a 23-man roster for interim manager Mauro Biello's competitive debut for the Concacaf Nations League two-legged quarter-finals with Jamaica.
