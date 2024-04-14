Canada Defeats Czechia 4-0 in Women's World Hockey Championship Semifinal

Jocelyne Larocque scored and had an assist to lead Canada to a 4-0 win over Czechia in a women’s world hockey championship semifinal Saturday.
Canada and the U.S. will clash in a world championship final for the 22nd time in 23 played. The Americans doubled the hosts 6-3 for the gold medal last year in Brampton, Ont.Blayre Turnbull and Sarah Fillier also scored for Canada. Laura Stacey had two assists Saturday. Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout.Czechia, coached by Canadian Carla MacLeod, will try for a third straight bronze medal Sunday when it faces Finland.
Fillier, the 2023 tournament MVP, scored her second of the tournament at 4:40 of the third period. She redirected a sharp-angled Renata Fast pass between Peslarova’s pads.
Canada Czechia Women's World Hockey Championship Semifinal Victory United States Gold-Medal Game
O'Neill scores twice for Canada in win over Czechia at Women's WorldsKristin O'Neill scored twice and had an assist for Canada in a 5-0 win over Czechia at the women's world hockey championship Sunday.
