Canada Defeats Czechia 4-0 in Women's World Hockey Championship Semifinal

Jocelyne Larocque scored and had an assist to lead Canada to a 4-0 win over Czechia in a women’s world hockey championship semifinal Saturday.

Canada and the U.S. will clash in a world championship final for the 22nd time in 23 played. The Americans doubled the hosts 6-3 for the gold medal last year in Brampton, Ont.Blayre Turnbull and Sarah Fillier also scored for Canada. Laura Stacey had two assists Saturday. Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout.Czechia, coached by Canadian Carla MacLeod, will try for a third straight bronze medal Sunday when it faces Finland.

Fillier, the 2023 tournament MVP, scored her second of the tournament at 4:40 of the third period. She redirected a sharp-angled Renata Fast pass between Peslarova’s pads.

Canada Czechia Women's World Hockey Championship Semifinal Victory United States Gold-Medal Game

