MONTREAL — While the countdown has started on Christine Sinclair's international career, coach Bev Priestman says the longtime Canada captain's impact will be felt long after she's gone.

The 10th-ranked Canadian women take on No. 9 Brazil on Saturday at Montreal’s Saputo Stadium and Tuesday at Halifax’s Wanderers Ground. The Canadians trained Friday morning in light drizzle at Saputo Stadium, warming up to the sound of Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes and T.I.

The first question Priestman faced was how she would use Sinclair in the four remaining games. The coach said Sinclair had made her feelings clear Like Canada, Brazil came home early from the FIFA World Cup this summer. The Brazilians failed to reach the knockout round, finishing third in Group F with a 1-1-1 record after beating Panama 3-0, losing 2-1 to France and drawing Jamaica 0-0. headtopics.com

Veteran midfielder Quinn, who goes by one name, said Sinclair's pending exit has triggered emotions in the entire team.

