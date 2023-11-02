Canada caps immigration target amid housing crunch, inflation

"These immigration levels will help set the pace of Canada's economic and population growth while moderating its impact on critical systems such as infrastructure and housing," Miller said. The annual immigrant intake of 1.3% of the population was not sufficient to stabilize the age structure of the population, which would require immigration of about 2.1%, the country's top lender said in a report.
Some economists have blamed immigration for worsening the country's housing shortage, even though some immigrants also work in industries like construction that are facing a labor shortage. More consumers mean more demand, which pushes up prices, but immigrants entering the work force also help keep down labor costs.
Canada Headlines
