Canada caps immigration target amid housing crunch, inflation

"These immigration levels will help set the pace of Canada's economic and population growth while moderating its impact on critical systems such as infrastructure and housing," Miller said. The annual immigrant intake of 1.3% of the population was not sufficient to stabilize the age structure of the population, which would require immigration of about 2.1%, the country's top lender said in a report.

Some economists have blamed immigration for worsening the country's housing shortage, even though some immigrants also work in industries like construction that are facing a labor shortage. More consumers mean more demand, which pushes up prices, but immigrants entering the work force also help keep down labor costs.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Halifax home prices 83 per cent higher than average household incomes: studyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Asian stocks waver, yen wobbles as BOJ takes centre stageExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Japan announces sanctions on Hamas-related individuals, companyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Asiana Airlines board to meet again to decide Korean Air mergerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: China's smog-covered north on highest pollution alert as visibility dropsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: China's smog-covered north on highest pollution alert as visibility dropsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕