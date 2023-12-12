Canada breaks with policy, votes for UN resolution calling for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. Canada's vote Tuesday at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in its long-standing position of voting with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

"We must recognize that what is unfolding before our eyes will only enhance the cycle of violence," Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Tuesday on Parliament Hill. "This will not lead to the durable defeat of Hamas, which is necessary, and the threat that it poses to Israel. With the future of Israelis and Palestinians in mind, Canada is joining the international call for humanitarian ceasefire." Canada has stated from the beginning that Israel has the right to defend itself, Joly said. "And how Israel defends itself matters





CTVNews » / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada hopes hostage deal leads to ceasefire in Israel-Hamas warForeign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly expresses hope for a potential deal to release hostages in the Israel-Hamas war, leading to a ceasefire. Joly discusses her recent conversations with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canada's representative on hostage affairs, Julie Sunday.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Canada's Stance on Israel-Hamas War ApplaudedLetters to the Editor: It’s a privilege to be inclusive, says chaplain; Keep housing out of premiers’ control: Halifax reader; We can manage predictable radiation: Canadian Nuclear Society; Palestinians deserve better than indifference: Toronto lawyer.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Canada's Foreign Policy Takes Center Stage Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictWith inflamed divisions over Canada’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, coupled with a mounting series of geopolitical crises, some believe the next election could be shaping up to include a rare reckoning of Canada’s place in the world.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Eighth Canadian connected to Canada confirmed dead in Israel-Hamas conflictGlobal Affairs Canada (GAC) has confirmed the death of an eighth person connected to Canada in its latest update pertaining to the ongoing violent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war ragesMONTREAL — As the latest war between Israel and Hamas intensified half a world away, demonstrators in cities across Canada chanted, marched and called for justice in rallies supporting opposing sides of the conflict on Sunday Pro-Palestinian protesto

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Canada amid Israel-Hamas conflictDemonstrators in cities across Canada called for justice and a halt to hostilities in rallies amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Pro-Palestinian protesters demanded the release of Israeli hostages seized by Hamas, while sharing stories of the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »