Canada Boosts Funding to Train Urban Firefighters to Tackle Wildfires

Firefighters with the British Columbia Wildfire Service Titan unit crew work to control the southeastern flank of the Bush Creek wildfire in Turtle Valley in the North Shuswap region of British Columbia on Aug. 23, 2023.Ottawa is boosting funding to train urban firefighters , accustomed to tackling burning buildings and rescuing people from houses and car wrecks, so they can also tackle wildfires raging nearby.
The federal cash to help prepare town firefighters to tackle wildfires, was announced on Monday as Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Firefighters, stressed the need for more recruitment to the fire service. In Edmonton, fire cadets learn firefighting and life-saving skills, such as how to extinguish different types of fires, how to use equipment including hoses and breathing apparatuses, and how to rescue people, including from confined spaces. Some fire cadets become firefighters after they leave school.
Canada Funding Urban Firefighters Wildfires Forecasts
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »
Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »