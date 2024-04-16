Canada Boosts Funding to Train Urban Firefighters to Tackle Wildfires

Firefighters with the British Columbia Wildfire Service Titan unit crew work to control the southeastern flank of the Bush Creek wildfire in Turtle Valley in the North Shuswap region of British Columbia on Aug. 23, 2023.Ottawa is boosting funding to train urban firefighters , accustomed to tackling burning buildings and rescuing people from houses and car wrecks, so they can also tackle wildfires raging nearby.

The federal cash to help prepare town firefighters to tackle wildfires, was announced on Monday as Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Firefighters, stressed the need for more recruitment to the fire service. In Edmonton, fire cadets learn firefighting and life-saving skills, such as how to extinguish different types of fires, how to use equipment including hoses and breathing apparatuses, and how to rescue people, including from confined spaces. Some fire cadets become firefighters after they leave school.

Canada Funding Urban Firefighters Wildfires Forecasts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stopped train slows down O-Train service for 3 hours on ThursdayRideau Transit Maintenance believes the wet snow overnight may have impacted an LRT vehicle's train control system' and caused it to stop along the Confederation Line, causing disruptions on the western end of the O-Train line for three hours.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

O-Train riders face delays due to stopped trainOC Transpo reported a stopped train at 6:18 a.m. Thursday, saying service will only be available on the eastbound platforms between Lyon, Pimisi and Bayview stations.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Homeland Security Funding Could Hold Up Another Short Term Funding BillOne White House official told Politico that the Republicans want to deplete funding for the border because that totes makes sense.

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Canada to train troops from Caribbean nations for Haiti missionExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Canada to train troops from Caribbean nations for Haiti missionExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Canada a ‘test balloon’ for Meta as company withdraws from news funding in other marketsThe Hill Times

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »