Canada Beats United States in Overtime to Win Women's World Hockey Championship

Danielle Serdachny converted a rebound in front 5:16 into overtime for a power-play goal and Canada beat the United States 6-5 on Sunday in a breathtaking women's world hockey championship gold medal game.

This marked the 10th time in 36 world championship meetings the teams played beyond regulation, and first in a gold-medal game since Poulin sealed a 3-2 OT victory in 2021. It also marked the highest-scoring game between the U.S. and Canada in any meeting since the Americans' 7-5 win in the 2015 world championship gold-medal game.

Just when it appeared Canada had taken control with Poulin's second goal, which she took four whacks at the puck from in close before tapping it in with 7:41 remaining, Harvey scored 2:39 later. Lacey Eden set up the goal from behind the net, where she fed Harvey for a one-timer from the left circle.Canada's Ella Shelton made a key stop with 3:21 left in regulation, when Edwards' shot from the right of the net deflected off someone in front.

The game was played at a relentless pace despite both teams playing on little rest. Tournament organizers elected to have the championship game played at 5 p.m. EDT in a bid to attract more spectators to make the trip to central New York. As a result, the Americans had about 24 hours rest following their 5-0 semifinal win over Finland, while the Canadians had about 22 hours following their 4-0 win over the Czech Republic.

The Finns entered the tournament as the fourth seed, in knocking off the Czechs who had won bronze in each of the past two championships. The war in Sudan has been overshadowed by the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza Strip. But relief workers warn Sudan is hurtling towards an even larger-scale calamity of starvation, with potential mass death in coming months.Colorado's Democratic-controlled House on Sunday passed a bill that would ban the sale and transfer of semiautomatic firearms, a major step for the legislation after roughly the same bill was swiftly killed by Democrats last year.

A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.

Canada United States Women's World Hockey Championship Gold Medal Overtime Power-Play Goal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

United States implored Canada behind the scenes to keep supporting UNWRA: HussenOTTAWA — The United States ambassador to the United Nations implored Canada last month to keep funding the UN relief agency for Palestinians, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

United States implored Canada behind the scenes to keep supporting UNWRA: HussenOTTAWA — The United States ambassador to the United Nations implored Canada last month to keep funding the UN relief agency for Palestinians, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

United States implored Canada behind the scenes to keep supporting UNRWA: HussenOTTAWA — The United States ambassador to the United Nations implored Canada last month to keep funding the UN relief agency for Palestinians, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

United States implored Canada behind the scenes to keep supporting UNRWA: HussenThe United States ambassador to the United Nations implored Canada last month to keep funding the UN relief agency for Palestinians, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Canada blanks Czechs 5-0 in women's world hockey, United States up nextUTICA, N.Y. — Kristin O'Neill's career-high, three-point game lifted Canada to a 5-0 win over Czechia in the women's world hockey championship Sunday. The 26-year-old from Mississauga, Ont.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Canada blanks Czechs 5-0 in women's world hockey, United States up nextUTICA, N.Y. — Kristin O'Neill's career-high, three-point game lifted Canada to a 5-0 win over Czechia in the women's world hockey championship Sunday. The 26-year-old from Mississauga, Ont.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »