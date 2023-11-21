Canada Bans Import and Export of Elephant Tusks and Rhino Horns

In a bid to help protect elephants and rhinos amid plummeting biodiversity worldwide, Canada has banned the import and export of hunting trophies containing elephant tusks or rhino horns. The change comes as part of an overhaul of the permit process for transporting ivory goods derived from elephants or rhinos, which the federal government announced on Monday and which narrows the giving of permits to very specific situations.

"With the fast decline of African elephant populations and threats to rhinoceros populations due to poaching, Canada recognizes the importance of further limiting elephant ivory and rhinoceros horn trade to Canada," Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault"Stricter regulatory amendments announced today will ensure Canada continues to do its part to protect these iconic species for generations to come."The import or export of raw elephant tusk and raw rhinoceros horn without a permit was previously prohibited and will continue to b





CTVNews » / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada needs to curb its import-export swap to make seafood sustainableMost of the fish or shellfish Canadians do eat is imported, yet consumers have little clarity about how sustainable those products may be.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Canada bans WeChat, Kaspersky applications on government devices -statementExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

Canada bans use of WeChat on government devicesCanada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Canada Bans WeChat and Kaspersky on Government-Issued Mobile DevicesCanada has banned Chinese messaging application WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices due to privacy and security risks. The ban was announced after an assessment by Canada's chief information officer that deemed these apps to present an unacceptable level of risk. The government assures that no information has been compromised, but the apps pose clear risks.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »

Canada bans WeChat, Kaspersky applications on government devices -statementExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

Canada Bans WeChat and Kaspersky Apps Due to Privacy and Security RisksThe Canadian government has announced the removal of WeChat and Kaspersky apps from its devices, citing an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security. The government aims to ensure the security of its networks and data.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »