Canada announces increased support for Ukraine and pause on carbon price

The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this during his historic visit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Canada for its continued support in defending itself from Russia's invasion.

Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid





CANADA: Ukraine's Yakhno bonds with Canada's artistic swim team after invasion of her countryAfter fleeing to Lviv in western Ukraine last year, Yakhno received an unexpected invitation from Canada Artistic Swimming to work with athletes at a training camp in Budapest, Hungary

Royal Canadian Mint Unveils New King Design for Canadian CoinsThe Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins. The mint said a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King are to circulate in early December.

Matthew Perry's Canadian Roots and Connections to Canadian PoliticsMatthew Perry, known for his iconic role on 'Friends,' had deep ties to Canadian politics and described himself as half Canadian. He detailed his childhood in Canada and his mother's work as press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry's connections to Canada remained strong throughout his life.

Canadian Ice Dancers Win Gold at Skate Canada InternationalCanadian ice dancers win gold at Skate Canada International, while Kaori Sakamoto dominates the women's competition to claim first place.

