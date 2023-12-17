Canada and U.S. Diverge on Israel-Hamas War

Ottawa and Washington are no longer on the same page publicly on the Israel-Hamas war following Canada’s vote in favour of a United Nations resolution demanding an ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire.’ ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson sits down with U.S. Ambassador David Cohen to discuss the U.N. vote, calls for Canada to label the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist group, and possible Canadian defence spending cuts.

The United States is confident Canada will soon be spending enough on its military and defence that it will be able to respond to threats as they arise, regardless of whether it ever meets its NATO commitments, the U.S. ambassador to Canada says.David Cohen said he has heard assurances in Ottawa that the long-delayed defence policy update will include increases in spending that will address concerns being voiced by top military leaders about shortfalls in equipment, personnel and overall readines





